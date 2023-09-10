JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — While they love driving their motorcycles, the Blue Angels also love giving back. That’s what the motorcycle group did today during its annual “toy run.”

In Jackson County, the members of the motorcycle club gathered at Grace Church to start the morning off with breakfast. Then, from 10 a.m. to noon, people had the opportunity to donate toys and money. Organizers say the bikers will take the money to Youth Haven Ranch, a camp that supports the emotional, physical and spiritual needs of disadvantaged kids.

One Blue Angels member said that for more than a decade, the group has been paying it forward.

“Youth Haven Ranch has always helped a lot of us out, so…some of us got together and said, ‘Let’s help them out back.’ It just kind of built from that; over the years, it’s gotten pretty big,” said Whop, a member of the biker group.

After the toy run, members of the Blue Angels say they drove over to the Youth Haven Ranch to hand over all the proceeds and toys.

“Kids from Youth Haven Ranch, they don’t really get a whole lot in the city,” Whop said. “They kind of make sure to get what they need to go to school and just have a good time out there.”