LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 22-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Pierce Rd. in North Star Township near US 127.

Killed in the crash was Gabriel Shiletto, from Harrison. Investigators say a man hauling a camper turned onto Pierce Rd and Shiletto was unable to stop and rear-ended the trailer. The two people in the truck with the camper were uninjured.

Investigators say Shiletto was wearing a helmet and the people in the truck did have their seatbelts on. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.