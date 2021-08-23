Motorcycle crash over the weekend kills a 24-year-old man in Lansing

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department was called to a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend at the intersection of Cedar Street and Mason Street. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 24-year-old Garrett Miller of Owosso.

Miller had severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was traveling on his motorcycle on Cedar Street, when a Hyundai pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then crashed into the Hyundai.

Police say that Miller was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

One person in the Hyundai sustained minor injuries and is getting medical treatment.

Police say that speed could have played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Anthony VandeVoorde at (517-483-6812).

<<<This is under investigation and we will provide the latest updates once we learn more >>>