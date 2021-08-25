Motorcycle instructor gives safety tips after multiple fatalities in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There were three deadly motorcycle crashes in just two days in Lansing.

Bill Niblock has been a motorcycle safety instructor for years. He said he’s seen a lot of motorcycle accidents in his day, including one just last weekend.

“There was a gentleman that did not have his head up and that was looking at the bike in front of him, and when everybody stopped it was too late for him. He had to go to the right and down in a ten-foot ditch he went,” Niblock said.

Niblock said that man was in the hospital with cracked ribs and cracked vertebrae. Just last week there were three separate fatal motorcycle accidents in Lansing alone.

Bill said motorcycle safety starts with what you’re wearing.

“Full fingered gloves, a bell helmet, pants down over your ankles,” Niblock said.

Bill said motorcycle riders should wear all gear all the time, but he said don’t wear just any helmet.

“Department of transportation helmet, they certify those,” niblock said.

A DOT helmet is specifically designed to protect a rider’s head from most motorcycle crashes. However, under Michigan law, not everyone has to wear one.

You have to be over 21 and have a license for two years before you can go without a helmet.

Bill said along with the right gear, riding a motorcycle is all about awareness.

“Your back straight, your eyes and head up. You wanna know where to look where you’re going,” Niblock said.

Even though his title says, teacher, Bill said he’ll always be a student.

“I don’t think you can ever be the best. There’s always something better. So knowledge on a motorcycle is a good thing,” Niblock said