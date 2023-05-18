CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 31-year-old motorcyclist from Hillsdale died Wednesday evening from injuries after being struck by an SUV.

A 16-year-old from Hillsdale driving an SUV turned in front of and struck a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Cambria Township near Card Road and Carpenter Road, according to a statement from the Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Troopers from the Jackson Post arrived at the crash site at about 7:20 p.m. They were assisted by police, fire and ambulance services from Reading.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hillsdale Hospital, where they were pronounced dead from injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were not injured, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.