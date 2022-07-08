MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – If you love motorcycles, hotrods and trucks, the Ingham County Fairgrounds is the place to be this weekend.

Hundreds of motorcycles and other flashy, fast and giant vehicles are convening Saturday for the Mason Outdoor Expo Motorcycle Show.

The motorcycle show, organized by Full Throttle Motorsports, features several fun categories for its best bike in show contest.

Categories include kid’s choice, people’s choice, sport bike and many custom options that will be chosen by attendees.

The Mason Outdoor Expo will also host a semi-truck show, classic car and hotrod shows and a kid zone featuring family-friendly activities.

To learn more about the event, visit facebook.com/masonoutdoorexpo.