HANOVER TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — A Wayne County resident is in critical condition after falling off their motorcycle Sunday afternoon at Moscow Road, Hanover Township, police said.

Michigan State Police said Sunday that troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash, which happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

The police said the preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was moving north on Moscow Road when the motorcycle left the road. They said the driver was unable to keep control and fell off the motorcycle, landing on the shoulder of the road.

The injured person was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in critical condition. Police said they don’t think alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.

