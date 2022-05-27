ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)- A 45-year-old Big Rapids man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into him while he was riding his motorcycle, Deputies say.

According to Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies, the driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Remus man, had pulled away from a stop sign on Drew Road before the motorcyclist could stop.

Upon arrival, first responders found the motorcyclist in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

During the investigation, deputies found that the pickup truck driver was intoxicated. The driver has been arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol causing death. He sustained no injuries.