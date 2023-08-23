LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 60-year-old motorcycle rider from St. Johns is dead after he ran into a pickup truck, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s officials say.

The collision occurred at about 1:19 p.m. and was discovered by a deputy who was en route to another incident, authorities say.

Witnesses told investigators the man failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of M-52 and Bennington Rd.

The unidentified man was transported to Owosso Memorial Healthcare Center where he died from injuries sustained during the collision.