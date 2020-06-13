Motorist crashes into chiropractor’s office in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Police arrested a driver last night suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into a doctor’s office, reports MLIVE’s Andrew Mullin.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m., June 13 near Fourth Street and West Michigan Avenue said Jackson Police Sgt. Jason Ganzhorn.

Ganzhorn said the suspect was going northbound on Fourth Street, did not stop at the stop sign and drove across Michigan Avenue. The suspect then crashed into a chiropractic clinic across the street, he said.

The driver then fled the scene on foot and was apprehended and arrested a short distance away from the scene on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, Ganzhorn said.

The driver suffered minor injuries, Ganzhorn said. While he doesn’t know the full extent of the damage to the building, he said it is fairly extensive.