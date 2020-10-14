Motorist hit by container that fell off semi-truck in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A motorist was hit by a large storage container Wednesday morning after the container fell from a semi-truck.

At 5:10 a.m., the City of Mason Police Department (MPD) responded to a truck crash on northbound US-127 at Columbia Street.

A Kenworth semi-truck hauling a flatbed trailer with a large storage container struck the Columbia Street overpass, and the container was then dislodged from the trailer and fell onto the roadway. Another motorist traveling northbound driving behind the semi struck the container in the roadway.

One driver was evaluated at the scene by Lansing Mason-Area Ambulance and released.

Neither driver was injured nor were any other motorists involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) was contacted and came to the scene to assist, and to determine the extent of damages to the overpass.

MDOT is also inspecting the South Street overpass to determine if it was struck and damaged as well. northbound US-127 was closed at Kipp Road, as was Columbia Street while crews inspected the overpass.

Police expected those roads to be closed for a majority of Wednesday.