Motown Museum gets another grant to boost expansion effort

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit’s Motown Museum has announced a $1 million grant from a southeastern Michigan foundation toward its expansion.

Officials say the money from the Vera and Joseph Dresner Foundation will support Hitsville Next, the museum’s “creative hub for entrepreneurship.”

The grant announced this month was the most recent since museum officials said they had reached $25 million, or the halfway funding point.

The official groundbreaking was held in September as part of Motown Records’ 60th anniversary celebrations.

Expansion plans for the site where Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire were announced in 2016.

Officials say the expanded facility will incorporate interactive exhibits, a performance theater and recording studios.