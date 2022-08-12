A rendering of the expansions to the Motown Hitsville Museum.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The highly anticipated Motown Museum expansion completed its first two phases earlier this week.

New additions to the Motown Museum include the Hitsville NEXT educational programming and creative hub and the newly established Rocket Plaza.

The Hitsville NEXT hub is scheduled to provide visitors with a slate of community-focused workshops and events designed to stimulate and inspire future generations of creatives, artists and entrepreneurs.

Headquartered within three historic buildings in Detroit from the heyday of Motown Records, Hitsville NEXT boasts professional recording pods and top-notch programming to “foster emerging talent.”

Programs in the Hitsville NEXT lineup include a spoken work competition, a singing competition, poetry contest, songwriting workshops and two different summer camps.

The other addition, the Rocket Plaza, will act as a destination meant to “inspire joy” with a series of performances by local musicians and unique opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.

The concept of the Rocket Plaza is inspired by the period when legendary Motown acts like Smokey Robinson, the Supremes and the Temptations would gather at the Motown office and hangout on the front steps.

Museum attendees checking out the Rocket Plaza will be treated to a beautifully lit granite paver expanse that is surrounded by colorful flowers, lush plantings and park benches.

For more information about the museum, including a schedule of events and booking instructions, visit www.motownmuseum.org