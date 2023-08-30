BATH TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Residents in a second student housing complex here are crying foul tonight about the condition of their apartments.

Hailey Bila has lived at The Club at Chandler Crossings for just six days, but she’s ready to call it quits.

Shortly after moving in, she had to call the fire department for an assist, she says, because the card wouldn’t unlock her apartment.

Bath Twp. firefighters help residents access their apartments at The Club at Chandler Crossing. Courtesy Hailey Bila.

“They were able to use a ladder to get into the apartment,” she says.

The condition of the apartment even before she had to get the fire department to assist, was unexpected as well.

“It looked like someone had just moved out this morning,” she says.

Her complex as well as The Village at Chandler Crossings have had issues. Last night, 6 News spoke with Mari Koslowski about the nightmare that awaited her in her apartment.

She says when she entered her apartment she was greeted by a wet carpet and flooding, as well as black mold. The issues, she says hadn’t been addressed.

Bila says she too faced black mold in her bedroom.

“The ceiling was leaking on the third day,” she says. “The fridge was disgusting. We ended up having to bleach it because it had bugs all over in it.”

A former employee and resident of the properties who wished to remain anonymous tells 6 News none of this comes as surprise.

“Seeing a squatter and seeing stuff there was terrifying,” the person says. “I brought it up to my manager’s attention. Nothing was done about it.”

Both complexes are managed Pierce Education Properties of San Diego, Calif. According to property records on file with Bath Township, both properties are owned by The ClubSpa at MSU, LLC. It’s located in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Pierce Education Properties has multiple complaints with the Better Business Bureau, including concerns about an inability access apartments and billing issues.

Brian Hetherington, a spokesman for Pierce, says the lock on Bila’s apartment has been fixed, and crews are accelerating their efforts, with an eye towards completing repairs within weeks.