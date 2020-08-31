Move-in weekend looking different for MSU students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Typically more than 14,000 students would moving in to dorms at Michigan State University this weekend, but this year, only 2,000 will be.

“It’s different but it’s very smooth, like better than I expected it to be, I expected it to be crazy, but no it’s running smoothly,” said MSU freshman, Randi Schneider.

“It was a bit hectic you know because all of the coronavirus and things but it’s been pretty easy so far,” said MSU freshman, Muhammad Irman.

Move-in is also looking very different for students

“We’re doing curbside check in for the first time ever so students pull up at our curbside check in locations they’re given their keys, their I.D’s so then they can pull up the residence halls and unload, they’re unloading into our sanitized green carts, so each one, when it comes back the station is completely sanitized and put back into rotation,” said chief communications officer for residential and hospitality services at MSU, Kat Cooper.

Students don’t seem to mind the new regulations.

“I’m glad everyone is wearing a mask, that keeps us safe, keeps our relatives safe too,” said MSU freshman, Alex Herrero.

From face masks, to social distancing and limited students on campus, many are just looking forward to calling East Lansing their new home.

“I’m very excited, waited four years for college and it’s finally here,” said Herrero.

with only 2,000 students expected to be on campus.

“Even though it’s a much smaller crowd than we’re used to having, we’re excited to welcome these spartans and make this the most outstanding spartan experience we can in this particular circumstance,” said Cooper.

Students and their families have a 30 minute time limit to unload their vehicles, to avoid any congestion. Once the student and their family is in the dorms, they can have as much time as they need.

Students also have Monday to move in.