GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A movement to protest gun violence has people wearing orange across the country.

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Saturday is the first day of Wear Orange Weekend.

In Grand Rapids, dozens of volunteers, advocates, survivors and community partners of Moms Demand Action gathered to clean up Martin Luther King Park.

They did this to honor innocent victims of gun violence and provide resources to the community, while of course wearing orange shirts that read “End Gun Violence.”

“There are lots of different ways to honor those who are lost to gun violence, but this is our choice this year. And we’re here in Martin Luther King Park, which he also was a victim of gun violence, so it really seems appropriate that we do this work here,” said Christina Vaney from Moms Demand Action.

The color orange honors the hundreds of lives wounded and cut short every year due to gun violence.