Movie theaters are one of the indoor activities now open in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People will have more places to go this holiday week since more restrictions have been lifted by the state on indoor entertainment. One of those places is movie theaters.

Terry Thelen is a movie fanatic.

“I think this is probably the most excited I’ve been since this whole thing started with COVID,” Thelen said.

So not being able to go during the pandemic, got her feeling down.

“I was getting a little depressed that we couldn’t come to the movies like we usually do,” Thelen said.

But now, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said casinos, stadiums, bowling alleys, and movie theaters can reopen. Thelen couldn’t be happier.

“When I first heard it, I was really excited. I said I’m going to try and be there right when they open so I can get the tickets,” Thelen said.

Thanks to these lifted restrictions, Thelen’s Christmas will be brighter.

“It’s always been a family tradition to come to the movies on Christmas day,” Thelen said.

Thelen got her tickets to watch Wonder Woman on Christmas day. She was the second person in line at Celebration Cinema in Lansing to buy her tickets today.

She said Christmas came early, but there is one thing she isn’t too thrilled about.

“Disappointed I won’t be able to have the popcorn,” Thelen said.

Popcorn is just one of the foods you can’t eat in the movie theater. Dan Boyer is the general manager of Celebration Cinema.

“Nobody can eat or drink food or beverages while they’re in our building or auditorium. Because they’re required to wear a mask a hundred percent of the time,” Boyer said.

Boyer said they’ll sell concessions to-go, so you can still fill up on that buttery movie theater popcorn. However, he said you’ll have to enjoy it after your movie.