“Movies at the Ballpark” are back in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Movie theatres are able to reopen today in Michigan, after being closed down for months due to orders from the Governor in response to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

But if you want to take advantage of some nice weather and stay outside, ‘Movies at the Ballpark’ are back at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts in downtown Lansing.

Tonight, families can enjoy the film Toy Story 4. Tomorrow, the family can watch Frozen at the ballpark. The movies start both nights at 6 P.M. and tickets are $10.00.

For tickets and more information, click here.