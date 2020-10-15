Movies in the ballpark: Hocus Pocus and The Conjuring this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As part of its movies at the ballpark series, the Lansing Lugnuts stadium is showing two Halloween-themed movies this Saturday, October 17.

The first movie, Hocus Pocus, is kid-friendly and begins at 6:00 p.m. The gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The second movie is for mature audiences, rated R, and begins at 9:00 p.m. The gates open at 8:30 p.m.

Seating is available on the field and in the stands.

Buy tickets to the events here.

The full list of upcoming showing movies is also listed on the MILB website.

