MPSC approves increase rate 88% lower than originally sought

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $27 million increase for electric customers, 88% less than the $225 million they originally sought.

The rates approved today also include a $27.2 million reduction in depreciation costs.

A typical customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase of 59 cents on their monthly bill starting January 2022.

MPSC says the inreases are necessary and the additional revunue will go towards improving reliability and minimizing power outages.

The Commission also approved $94.4 million for Consumers Energy to increase its tree trimming and line clearing so that the company’s entire system is cleared every seven years.

The Commission also approved $63.4 million the company projects it will need for outage restoration efforts.