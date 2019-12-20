“Mr. Judge” Pet of the Day December 20

Meet our Pet of the Day, Mr. Judge. Mr. Judge is a panther! He is a big, dignified guy who is friendly but reserved. He enjoys attention and has a deep rumbly purr, but he isn’t the kind of guy who’s going to chase a string or act silly. Mr. Judge came to the shelter as a stray. He is two years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. if you are interested in adopting him, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.