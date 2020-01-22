MRA recalls vape cartridges with high levels of Vitamin E Acetate

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a health and safety advisory notice due to the recall of vape cartridges which failed laboratory testing.

The failed test occurred Nov. 22, 2019 as a result of high levels of vitamin E acetate.

Vitamin E acetate was found this year to be associated with the lung-related diseases caused from vaping.

This recall affects the following vape cartridges sold from Plan B Wellness – License PC-000137 – located at 20101 8 Mile RD, Detroit, MI 48219 from October 3, 2019 through November 22, 2019 and on January 16, 2020:

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015

Savage Stick 1G Concentrate

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743

1g-Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744

1g-Savage-GG#4 Cartridge

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746

1g- Savage-Runtz Cartridge

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to Plan B Wellness for proper disposal. Plan B Wellness must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

Patients who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.

Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.

