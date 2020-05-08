MRLA publishes “Roadmap to Reopening;” urges Gov. Whitmer to reopen Restaurants on May 29

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, a closed sign is posted at a restaurant along the River Walk in San Antonio. Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners’ applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems. Bank industry groups says changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LANSING, MICH. – The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) today released the Roadmap to Reopening, a set of guidelines outlining how restaurants should re-open when the time comes.

The MRLA has shared the roadmap with Gov. Whitmer so that she and her administration can provide restaurants across the state the necessary processes and procedures to safely reopen. The MRLA reaffirms its position that restaurants should be allowed to reopen on May 29 upon the expiration of Executive Order 2020-69.

“The Roadmap to Reopening is thoughtful and thorough guidance for restaurant operators, incorporating the best practices of several federal agencies, relevant content from existing Executive Orders and innovative recommendations from our involvement in the Michigan Economic Recovery Council,” said Justin Winslow, President and CEO of the MRLA. “Knowing that half of all states have already reopened restaurant dining in some capacity, we felt the time was right to share our expertise with the Governor Whitmer so that she has every tool she needs to safely reopen restaurants on May 29.”

Included in the Roadmap to Reopening for Michigan restaurateurs, which can be viewed at mrla.org/open, are health and safety guidelines, recommended operational and safety protocols for customer and employees, and tips for building consumer confidence.

There are 8 checklists in the MRLA Roadmap to Reopening publication that collectively address all aspects of back and front of the house restaurant operations:

· Expand and establish cleaning procedures

· Develop a COVID-19 response team, customized for small restaurants and large chains

· Employee health and PPE requirements

· Customer health and social distancing

· Managing food pick-up and delivery

· Verify third parties, guidance for working with vendors and suppliers

· Reopening water systems for safe consumption and use

· Menu and the supply chain

The 26-page booklet incorporates guidelines and resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidance, Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental

Protection Agency (EPA) as well as insight from Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders and the Michigan Economic Recovery Committee’s protocols.

It is well-documented that the restaurant industry is among the hardest hit by COVID-19, and that there is much to be gained through successfully reopening for business. The restaurant industry, which generated $19B in sales in 2019, lost approximately $1.2B in sales in April 2020. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 249,000 restaurant employees have been furloughed or laid off in Michigan. Between March 1 and April 16, 55 percent of Michigan restaurants temporarily (53%) or permanently (2%) closed for business. This represents thousands of businesses based upon a total of 17,557 eating and drinking locations in Michigan in 2019.

“Michigan Restaurants have been decimated since their forced closure on March 16,” added Winslow. “Those that remain in business stand ready to meet or exceed the challenging, but necessary new standard procedures that will keep their guests and team members safe. These restaurateurs are Michiganders who need to be afforded that opportunity before it is too late.”