LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded over $5 million in grants to organizations across the state as part of the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE).

MI-HOPE is a program federally funded to help homeowners with home repairs and upgrades to enhance energy efficiency.

The MSHDA awarded a total of $5,522,862 to 17 local organizations, including $500,000 to the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region in Lansing.

The organizations and award amounts are:

Arenac County: $262,500

Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency: $250,000

Cass County Land Bank Authority: $500,000

City of Dowagiac: $300,000

City of Lapeer: $210,000

City of Montrose: $300,000

City of Owosso: $105,000

Copper Country Habitat for Humanity: $500,000

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region: $500,000

Human Development Commission: $500,000

Iosco County: $500,000

Ogemaw County: $262,500

Oscoda County: $262,500

Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan: $270,362

Saginaw County Community Action Committee, Inc.: $150,000

The Salvation Army: $500,000

Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community: $150,000

Nonprofit agencies and local governments can apply for funding from MI-HOPE on their website.