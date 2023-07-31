LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded over $5 million in grants to organizations across the state as part of the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE).
MI-HOPE is a program federally funded to help homeowners with home repairs and upgrades to enhance energy efficiency.
The MSHDA awarded a total of $5,522,862 to 17 local organizations, including $500,000 to the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region in Lansing.
The organizations and award amounts are:
- Arenac County: $262,500
- Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency: $250,000
- Cass County Land Bank Authority: $500,000
- City of Dowagiac: $300,000
- City of Lapeer: $210,000
- City of Montrose: $300,000
- City of Owosso: $105,000
- Copper Country Habitat for Humanity: $500,000
- Habitat for Humanity Capital Region: $500,000
- Human Development Commission: $500,000
- Iosco County: $500,000
- Ogemaw County: $262,500
- Oscoda County: $262,500
- Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan: $270,362
- Saginaw County Community Action Committee, Inc.: $150,000
- The Salvation Army: $500,000
- Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community: $150,000
Nonprofit agencies and local governments can apply for funding from MI-HOPE on their website.