LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded over $5 million in grants to organizations across the state as part of the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE).

MI-HOPE is a program federally funded to help homeowners with home repairs and upgrades to enhance energy efficiency.

The MSHDA awarded a total of $5,522,862 to 17 local organizations, including $500,000 to the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region in Lansing.

The organizations and award amounts are:

  • Arenac County: $262,500
  • Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency: $250,000
  • Cass County Land Bank Authority: $500,000
  • City of Dowagiac: $300,000
  • City of Lapeer: $210,000
  • City of Montrose: $300,000
  • City of Owosso: $105,000
  • Copper Country Habitat for Humanity: $500,000
  • Habitat for Humanity Capital Region: $500,000
  • Human Development Commission: $500,000
  • Iosco County: $500,000
  • Ogemaw County: $262,500
  • Oscoda County: $262,500
  • Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan: $270,362
  • Saginaw County Community Action Committee, Inc.: $150,000
  • The Salvation Army: $500,000
  • Washington Heights United Methodist Church and Community: $150,000

Nonprofit agencies and local governments can apply for funding from MI-HOPE on their website.