The scene of a crash in Ashland Township that injured nine people. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine people were injured in a crash involving three cars south of Grant, according to dispatch.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on M-37 south of 136th Avenue in Ashland Township, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers said a pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old Grant man, rear-ended a sedan driven by a 47-year-old Grand woman. The vehicle then spun into the path of a minivan headed north. It was driven by a 76-year-old Muskegon man, troopers said.

The driver of the sedan was seriously injured. The drivers of the van and the pickup truck had minor injuries and six passengers in the van were also minorly injured, MSP said.

M-37 was shut down in both directions between 136th Avenue and 128th Avenue following the crash, dispatch said. It has since reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The crash is under investigation, according to MSP.