MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police say a deputy shot and killed a driver after a “physical altercation” during a traffic stop in northern Allegan County Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday on 26th Street between 134th and 136th avenues in Monterey Township, northwest of Wayland.

Michigan State Police said the deputy pulled over the vehicle then there was a physical altercation between the deputy and the driver. The deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the driver.

State police identified the driver as Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park.

Lt. DuWayne Robinson with MSP told News 8 that investigators have not found evidence that the driver had a weapon. He also noted that there is no body camera or dashcam video of the incident.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said his department recently received funding to purchase bodycams, but the deputy did not yet have one.

“They have been coming in. In the last month or so, we’ve been deploying body cameras out into the field and about I’d say 25%, maybe 30% of our patrol deputies now have them, but not all of them are equipped yet and trained and outfitted with body cameras,” Baker said.

Nagel was the only person inside the vehicle, according to Baker.

Baker said the deputy was taken to the hospital for not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

“This investigation is in its infancy stage, which means we do not have a lot of information to share right now. Interviewing witnesses, gathering facts, and collecting evidence takes time. We ask everyone to please extend our detectives some grace and patience to be able to complete a professional and thorough investigation,” MSP tweeted.

The deputy involved in the deadly shooting is on administrative leave while state police investigate and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office conducts an interview review. That’s standard procedure.

“It’s unfortunate when law enforcement has to use any kind of force and especially tragic when it it has to be a force like this that is used,” Baker said. “And our thoughts and prayers are obviously with everybody involved: the deceased, the deceased’s family, our deputy, our deputy’s family and all the officers.”

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the shooting happened in Salem Township. It actually happened in Monterey Township.

—News 8’s Meghan Bunchman, Jeremy Erskine, Kyle Mitchell and Brennan Prill contributed to this report.