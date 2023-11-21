LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police announced on social media that a person has been arrested in connection with a missing Lenawee County woman.

MSP posted on X, the platform formerly known at Twitter, Tuesday afternoon to announce “suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Dee Warner.”

The agency is withholding the identity of the accused until they have been arraigned in court.

Warner, 52, disappeared April 24, 2021. Lenawee County Sheriff officials and the Michigan State Police conducted ground and air searches for Warner until June 2021. The air searches included the use of drones.

On Oct. 11, 2021, the FBI, MSP and Lenawee County Sheriff officials returned to Warner’s home to search more. Officials at the time were silent on what, if anything, was found during that search.