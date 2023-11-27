LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Truckers will likely be minding their Ps and Qs along the I-94 corridor this Monday through Friday, as Michigan State Police motor carrier officers have set aside the week for their commercial vehicle enforcement operation.

The “Eyes on 94” operation is intended to reduced the number of commercial vehicle crashes along the I-94 corridor, according to a news release Monday from MSP.

“During this initiative, motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles that are most likely to contribute to a crash,” MSP officials said in the news release Monday. The agency said commercial vehicle enforcement initiatives allow for their resources to focus collective attention on interstate traffic safety.

The “Eyes on 94” initiative is part of the state’s Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign, based on the national strategy that is aiming to reduce traffic deaths across the country.