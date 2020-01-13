MSP: Brighton Target suspects arrested today

The Michigan State Police has reported that three suspects involved in a break-in into a Brighton Target store were arrested today.

The three suspects were arrested after fleeing from police. They are believed to have broken into Target in both Brighton and Fenton. The Target burglary occurred Dec. 27, 2019.

Police report that the suspect vehicle ran off the road and all suspects fled into a wood line near M-59.

The suspects were caught with the help of a K-9 unit.

Now that they have been arrested, suspects will face multiple charges by several agencies.