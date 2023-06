Police discovered two kilos of cocaine after pulling over a driver in Ingham County. (Photo/MSP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 5:30 p.m. on June 25 in Ingham County, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team pulled over a 42-year-old man for a multiple traffic violations.

When police investigated further, they found two kilos of cocaine.

The driver was lodged at Ingham County Jail for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to a press release from MSP First District.