DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Troopers in Delta Township say they pulled over a driver for not wearing their seatbelt and found meth and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, State Troopers working the distracted driving detail in Eaton County stopped the 43-year-old woman driver for not wearing a seatbelt.

According to police officials, Troopers searched the vehicle and found the driver had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

MSP said the investigation is still ongoing.