DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) -The Michigan State Police First District held its second annual safety day Tuesday in Dimondale.

The free, family-friendly event had more than 20 safety stations Including representatives from the MSP Child and Vulnerable Adult Identification station, MSP’s angel program, the office of school safety, OKAY2SAY and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“We wanna be more involved. Things are tough out in the world about our trust, the public’s trust. We want to build that we are here to help. And so this really brings it about and shows the services we provide and puts a face to it,” said police Sgt. Miller.

Organizers hope to keep this tradition alive for years to come.