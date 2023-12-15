LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In light of recent child gun deaths in the state, 6 News is here for you with how to prevent these kinds of tragedies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that because more young children are playing with unsecured guns, more accidental gun deaths are happening nationwide, including right here in Michigan.

According to the CDC, Between 2003 and 2021, 1,262 children up to the age of 17 died because of guns.

Officials say majority of these cases involved guns that were unlocked and loaded.

MSP Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez. (WLNS)

“You don’t want to get your child hurt or someone else’s child, so you got to secure that gun,” MSP Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said.

Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police department says there’s a new leading cause of death in young children here in the state.

“Children aged 2 through 17 we’re showing that gun deaths are the leading cause of death when it used to be car accidents,” Lieutenant Gonzales said.

In the state this year, multiple children have shot themselves or someone else.

Back in June, a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot his 11-month-Old brother in the face and shoulder, in this case, the young boy survived. Recently in Detroit, a 5-year-old, who was left home alone with four other children and an unsecured gun shot and killed himself. And right here in Lansing, a 2-year-old is dead after he picked up a gun and pulled the trigger accidentally shooting himself.

“This should not be happening. We don’t want to hear about another child getting injured with a handgun.”

Lieutenant Gonzalez said these tragedies can be prevented if gun owners would just take extra precaution.

“It’s an easy fix for these parents that have weapons, even if you have one illegally. We don’t approve of that but if you’re going to own a handgun you need to be a responsible owner. You can buy a gun lock or go to any police station, MSP any of our state police posts has gun locks that we will give you for free,” he said.

Securing your gun in a locked safe or other places where kids can’t get to them is also important, and Gonzalez says if you can’t do that, be sure to unload it.

“If you’re going to step away for a moment, throw it under the car seat or something, don’t do that. Don’t leave your kid alone with that gun, take that gun with you. We just want people to be safe.”

Click here for more information about gun safety in Michigan.