MSP investigating deadly crash on I-96 in Ionia County

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police were called to investigate a fatal crash Sunday morning that left one woman dead on I-96 in Ionia County.

Troopers said they were called to the scene around 8:35 a.m. on westbound I-96 in the area of mile marker 57. They said one vehicle was involved.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was driven by a 42-year-old Grand Rapids woman. She was traveling west on I-96 when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times as she left the road.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead on scene.

MSP is still investigating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.