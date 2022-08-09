JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Department is investigating after a man died after coming in contact with a down power line.

At 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, MSP troopers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Chicago Rd in Scipio Twp to assist Jonesville City Fire Department.

Preliminary investigations show that a 28-year-old man died after touching a live downed powerline. A 25-year-old woman was found injured.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues.