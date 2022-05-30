Dimondale, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a possible felonious assault in Dimondale.

Troopers from the MSP Lansing Post were called to a home on the 9000 block of Billwood Hwy in Eaton County at 1:00 A.M. on Monday.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered two injured victims. The two were sent to the hospital for treatment.

A 36-year-old man from Potterville was arrested hours later after he fled the scene before troopers arrived.

He faces two charges of felonious assault with further possible charges pending.