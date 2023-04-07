PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suffered a medical emergency and died after troopers used a Taser on him during an arrest north of Berrien Springs, police say.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police troopers with the Niles Post were called to help Berrien County sheriff’s deputies arrest Josh Tanner, 49, of Baroda, for aggravated domestic assault, attempted arson and other warrants. Tanner had run into the woods near Bailey and Townhall roads in Pipestone Township but troopers tracked him with an MSP canine.

Police found him “sitting against a tree in the woods, holding a knife to his throat,” according to an MSP release. Troopers asked Tanner to drop the knife but he did not.

To prevent him from harming himself, troopers used a stun gun on the man and then took him into custody. Tanner told them he couldn’t walk so troopers and deputies helped him and called emergency responders to the scene.

After moving Tanner out of the woods for “several minutes,” troopers said the suspect experienced a medical emergency and was unresponsive. Officers performed CPR until emergency responders arrived and took over. Tanner was taken by ambulance to Corewell Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph but died shortly after arriving, according to the MSP release.

MSP’s Sixth District Investigative Response Team is investigating Tanner’s death.