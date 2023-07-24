GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after “inappropriately touching young girls” at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County, troopers say.

It happened Saturday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

The man, 39, was targeting young girls in the wave pool area of the amusement park, MSP said.

He was taken into custody, according to troopers. His name was not released Saturday.

MSP asked victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800.328.0911.

Troopers are investigating.

Michigan’s Adventure released the following statement:

“On July 22, Michigan’s Adventure personnel received a report of inappropriate behavior by a male guest in the water park. Our security team immediately responded, with assistance from Michigan State Police. An investigation is underway and we are cooperating fully with MSP, which has asked guests with additional information to contact them at 800-328-0911. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

A statement from Michigan Adventures