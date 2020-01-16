MSP: Most school bus crashes happen in January

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is alerting the public to be more cautious when driving, especially around school buses.

MSP reports the most school bus crashes happen in January.

Last year, 149 of the 1,073 crashes involving a school bus were in January.

The diagram below shows how to drive around school buses.

How to drive around school buses. Photo by Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

According to MSP, school buses are the safest mode of transportation for getting children back and forth to school. Riding in a school bus is safer than walking, riding a bicycle, or being driven to school in private vehicles.

Today’s school buses are built with safety in mind. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are protected in large school buses by compartmentalization, a passive occupant protection system. This provides a protective envelope consisting of strong, closely-spaced seats that have energy-absorbing padded seat backs that help to distribute and reduce crash forces. Compartmentalization is most effective when occupants are fully seated within the bus seat. Seating should be provided that will allow each occupant to sit on a school bus seat without any part of his or her body extending into the aisle.

The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians-mostly children-who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic.