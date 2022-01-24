MSP Motor Carrier Officers partners with neighboring states to combat human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers have teamed-up with law enforcement from nearby states to raise awareness about human trafficking.

MSP motor carrier officers have join forces with Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police will educate motorists with the signs associated with human trafficking.

The organization Truckers Against Trafficking will join the effort.

This campaign will run from Jan. 24 until 28.

The goal is to raise awareness about human trafficking taking place at numerous places such as rest areas. People can observe the signs and be able to report human trafficking.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. To report suspected human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.