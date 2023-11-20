LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University education experts and the Michigan State Police Office of School Safety have developed a series of six courses to promote school safety and address mental health.

John Carlson, MSU professor of school psychology in the College of Education, worked alongside MSP’s Grants and Community Services division to design the courses, using funding from the U.S. Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to MSU Today.

“We know schools must work with their community partners to develop procedures to identify which kids may need more help and support,” Carlson said. “Mental health supports, inclusive of the unique needs of the population being served, must be made available to help keep our schools safe for all.”

The module subjects include:

Promoting a safe and supportive school climate

Teaming and collaborative data-based problem solving

Early identification of mental health challenges

Mental health interventions and care coordination

Working with diverse populations

Self-care and wellness

“The modules begin with building relationships and follow with school structures and what SROs can expect on the job,” said Beth Beattie, department analyst with MSP. “The modules educate SROs [school resource officers] on how to talk to kids not as criminals, but as a partner in their development.”