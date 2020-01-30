MSP needs your help finding a missing 1-year-old

Monroe, Mich. (WLNS):

The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police is asking for your help in locating a missing 1-year-old.

The child, Aubree Hayslip, and her biological mother, Kyrsten Hayslip, 21, were last seen Jan. 26, 2020 as they were leaving their home in Newport, Mich around 6 p.m.

Kyrsten had told family members she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would return the next morning.

Kyrsten brought Aubree along with her and they were both last seen getting into a gray passenger car, whose make and model is unknown at this time.

Kyrsten said the car was an Uber vehicle that she was using to transport herself to the friend’s house.

Kyrsten and her child never returned home.