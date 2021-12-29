MSP, Owosso Fire Department still investigating Lula’s fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, an MSP K9 Unit and the Owosso Fire Department are still investigating the fire at Lula’s restaurant in Owosso.

The City of Owosso said that the MSP and Fire Department will be investigating for “weeks and months” and will return to Lula’s for further investigation.

“We anticipate it may take several months before we have results from the investigation but will continue to provide updates as we work through this process,” The City of Owosso said on Facebook.

