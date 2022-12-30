LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Preparations are underway for the second inauguration of governor Gretchen Whitmer.

She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in November, and now Gretchen Whitmer is set to be sworn in for her second term as governor.

The event is New Year’s Day and it’s expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.

State police say they’ll be ready.

“We have some extra resources and personnel that are staffing this event from MSP from some various other posts and also from Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department,” said Lt. Fahad Qureshi with the Michigan State Police.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Lieutenant Qureshi says it may be a little tough getting around town.

“The streets immediately around the capitol on all four sides are going to be closed. This is going to be hard closures so no vehicular traffic,” he said.

The good news is, parking will be free.

“The meters from the City of Lansing are not enforced on weekends so if people want to park on the streets as long as it’s in accordance with the posted signs that’s great. Also, any State of Michigan-owned parking lot service lot will have the barricades open,” said Lt. Qureshi.

Lt. Qureshi says if you see anything suspicious or need help, just reach out to one of the many troopers or police officers that will be around.

“We’re going to have ample personnel that will be out patrolling on foot on the capitol lawn throughout the event. And also all of our traffic points will be staffed.”

Officials are advising people to arrive early for this historic event.