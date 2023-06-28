MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police have released the dashcam video footage from a high-speed chase and crash that happened June 15 in Muskegon, according to WZZM 13 in Grand Rapids.

The chase and subsequent crash involved two MSP troopers and the driver and passenger of a stolen car.

According to MSP, another MSP vehicle was chasing the stolen car when the stolen car approached the intersection of Holbrook and Peck streets, near Marsh Field.

A second MSP vehicle was on its way to intercept the stolen car, when the stolen car pulled out in front of the officers at the intersection, causing the state troopers to slam into its side.

The two state troopers and the two occupants of the stolen car were all injured in the crash.

The MSP troopers have since then been released from the hospital.

There is no update so far on the conditions of the two people who were in the stolen car.