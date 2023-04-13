LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at the office of a pediatrician in Grass Lake on Wednesday.

It’s part of an investigation into the drug overdose death of the doctor’s daughter earlier this year.

According to our media partners at MLive, Sofia Dinverno was a horse enthusiast with a popular channel on Youtube.

She was found unresponsive in her bed back in January and later died.

A few days later an investigation was launched into her father Joel Dinverno’s medical license.

State Police troopers took several electronic devices from his office yesterday.