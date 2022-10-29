DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dimondale.

At around 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale.

Upon arrival, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. The person was awake and talking before being taken to the hospital. The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown but police say they fled in a vehicle of some kind.

Troopers are working to identify the suspect and their vehicle.

Police say the shooting was not random and that the suspect and victim knew each other. The shooting was possibly about money, MSP officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.