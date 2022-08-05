CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A traffic stop near the city of Marshall led to the seizure of 22 pounds of cocaine with a value of close to $1 million.

On July 27, troopers with the Michigan State Police made a stop in Calhoun County on I-94 west because of a violation. After the stop, police said the driver granted a consent search of the car.

Before the search could be started, the driver drove away with one adult woman and two young children in the car.

The car was later found on Old US 27, north of I-94 after a single-car crash.

All of the people from the stop were missing and no longer in the car. However, 22 pounds of cocaine was found outside of the car, scattered from the crash, police said.

At that point, officers and troopers from the Marshall Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the

Marshall Post, and the Paw Paw Post all met on the scene to help find the two adults who had left with the young children.

A K9 team from the Marshall Post was sent out and eventually found the driver, 27-year-old Daquane Wilson of New York, New York, hiding in an outbuilding with an infant.

Troopers also found 22-year-old Jadzia Cobeo of New York, New York hiding in waist-high swamp water holding a toddler, officials said.

Additionally, a third subject, 50-year-old Nedra Thompson of New York, New York, was lodged as well.

MSP says Wilson and Cobeo were arraighed on July 28 for fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, possession with intent to deliver over 1,000 grams of cocaine, and child abuse fourth degree.

Meanwhile, Thompson was arraigned for possession with intent to deliver over 1,000 grams of cocaine and uttering and publishing counterfeit United States currency.

The charges carry sentences of up to life in prison or a $1 million fine if they are found guilty for cocaine trafficking.

MSP estimates that the street value of the cocaine is around $985,000 if it were to be sold by the gram.

This case is still being investigated by MSP Fifth District Troopers.