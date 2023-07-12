DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper on Wednesday confiscated two loaded handguns from a 25-year-old man from East Lansing. The arrest happened during a traffic stop on I-496 at Creyts Road in Delta Township, MSP said in a tweet.

The handguns are registered to the man who was arrested, but he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit — a technicality of which MSP is reminding Michigan residents.

“Did you know that in the state of Michigan, to carry a handgun in a motor vehicle, you are required to have a concealed weapons permit?” MSP said in the tweet.

The 25-year-old man was released. However, prosecutors will continue to review his charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, according to the tweet.