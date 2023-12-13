LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police Detective Trooper is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot after a shoot out with a suspect Wednesday night.

The trooper was shot during a Michigan State Police Fugitive Team stop at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement was attempted to apprehend a suspect with multiple felony warrants. The stop happened at Miller’s Motel, 4853 Dixie Hwy in Saginaw, 6 News media partner MLive reports.

According to MSP officials, the suspect pulled a gun out during the traffic stop. Officers on scene open fire. The suspect was killed.